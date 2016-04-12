(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has pushed up higher but the rally has managed to stall again at the 2060 level which was the immediate resistance mentioned in our latest weekly technical strategy/outlook published yesterday (please click here for a recap).

Key elements

In the shorter-term since its 04 April 2016 high of 2079, the Index has continued to evolve in a descending channel configuration. Yesterday’s rally has managed to stall at the descending channel’s upper boundary at 2060.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the descending channel now stands at 2056 which also coincides closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the yesterday’s late decline from 11 April 2016 high @10pm to 12 April 2016 low @6am.

The next significant short-term support rests at 2031 which is defined by the minor swing lows area of 28/29 March 2016 and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection that is taken from down move of the 04 April 2016 high at 2079 to 06 April 2016 low @3am projected from the 07 April 2016 high @9am.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic has started to turn up and still has some room left for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests a potential residual upside momentum of price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2056/60

Support: 2031

Next resistances: 2069

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a further push up again to retest the 2056/60 short-term pivotal resistance for today before another potential swing move down to target the 2031 support.

On the flipside, a break above the 2056/60 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a further squeeze up to retest the 07 April 2016 minor swing high at 2069.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.