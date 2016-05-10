(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to surge from last Friday low of 2036. Current price action has printed an intraday high of 2073, thus netting a current return of 1.8% from last Friday low which is the largest rebound in terms of magnitude seen so far in the decline that started from 21 April 2016 high of 2111.

Today U.S. economic data releases as follow:

1) JOLTS Job Openings for Mar @1400 GMT

2) Wholesale Inventories for Mar @1400 GMT

Key elements

Despite the recent push up of 1.8% from last Friday low of 2036, the medium-term bearish trend in place since the decline from 21 April 2016 high remains intact. Please click link to recap our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has not shaped any bullish divergence and still remains below its resistances. These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact (see daily chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current up move from last Friday low pf 2036 can be considered as a mean reversion rally to retrace an impulsive bearish wave structure that started from 21 April 2016 high of 2111. The potential end target of this on-going mean reversion rally also coincides at the 2080/83 graphical resistance as per defined by a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% retracement of the down move from 21 April 2016 high to last Friday low + 1.00 time projection of the distance of the up move from last Friday low of 2036 to 09 May 2016 high).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which increases the probability that the Index is coming close to an inflection point/zone to kick start another potential leg of bearish impulsive wave structure.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2074

Pivot (key resistance): 2080/83

Supports: 2054 & 2039/36

Next resistance: 2100

Conclusion

As long as the 2080/83 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to resume its potential medium-term downside movement to retest the 2054 support before last Friday swing low area of 2039/36 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above (daily close) 2080/83 should damage the medium-term bearish trend for a further squeeze up to retest the significant resistance at 2100 (descending trendline from the 17 May 2015 high that has capped the current advance from 11 February 2016 low.

