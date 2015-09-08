(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

Since the last upswing from the ‘Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 1835, the U.S. SP 500 Index here ) (see 4 hour chart).

) (see 4 hour chart). The upper (resistance) and lower (support) of the “Symmetrical Triangle” stands at 1968 and 1910 respectively (see 4 hour chart).

Current price action is coming close to the upper boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle” at 1968. In addition, the short-term (1 hour) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which indicates limited upside potential and a pull-back is imminent for the Index (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 1930

Pivot (key support): 1910

Resistance: 1968 & 1996

Next support: 1854

Conclusion

Based on the aforementioned technical elements, the Index needs to break above the 1968 intermediate resistance to trigger a further push up to test the 28 August 2015 swing high at 1996. Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by 1930 intermediate support with the maximum set at the 1910 daily pivotal.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 1910 pivotal support (lower boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle”) may see another round of decline to retest the 1854 support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.