April 5, 2016 7:31 PM
S&P500 (1 hour)_05 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has reacted below the 2081 key medium-term resistance level. Even though the S&P 500 has surged up relentlessly for the past week, we are not convince that this rally is sustainable as technical elements have indicated the countertrend rally from 11/12 February 2016 lows for the rest of the major stock indices have topped out last week. In addition, WTI crude oil and USD/JPY (proxies for risk off) have started to decline from their respective resistances (40.40 and 114.30/45).

Key elements

  • Price action has broken below the lower limit of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” now turns pull-back resistance at around 2062 which also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from yesterday’s high of 2079 to current European session low.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the down move from yesterday’s high of 2079 has traced out a 5 waves impulsive move on the downside. Current price action is likely to be undergoing the 5th wave with a potential target set at 2043 (close to the 0.764 Fibonacci projection). After a typical 5 waves down move, price action is likely to undergo a minor retracement/pull-back.
  • The short-term (hourly) Stochastic oscillator has started to flash a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which supports our minor retracement/pull-back scenario as above mentioned.
  • The next significant short-term support rests at the 2030/22 zone which is defined by the swing lows area of 17/24 March 2016

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2062

Supports: 2043 & 2030/22

Next resistance: 2081

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are advocating for a minor pull-back/retracement close to the 2043 support level but this potential pull-back should not surpass the 2062 daily short-term pivotal resistance to maintain the bearish bias for another potential downleg to target the next support at 2030/22.

On the flipside, a break above the 2062 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see another squeeze up to retest the 2081 key medium-term resistance.

Disclaimer

