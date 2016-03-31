sp 500 daily outlook thurs 31 mar 2016 potential push up within a medium term topping process 265634

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has pushed up and broke above the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 31, 2016 8:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_31 Mar 201

S&P500 (1 hour)_31 Mar 201(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has pushed up and broke above the 2058 medium-term pivotal resistance and invalidated our direct drop bearish scenario.

The market is still in an “intoxication state” after Yellen’s dovish speech on 29 March 2016 to go slow on future policy benchmark interest rate hikes due to a weak global growth situation. The key emphasis is that we are now in a situation where demand for goods and services will be lacklustre on a global scale which translates into weaker net earnings growth.  

However, short-term momentum remains positive plus “traditional” window-dressing for end Q1 2016 where the fund managers’ books of equities holdings is likely to be “beautified” to show a positive quarterly return. Therefore, it will be prudent not to fight such “animal spirits” for now.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index is still evolving within a bearish “Ascending Wedge” with its upper limit (resistance) at 2081 and lower limit (support) now at 2052.
  • The upper limit (resistance) of a bearish “Ascending Wedge” of 2081 confluences closely with the descending trendline that has linked the lower lows of the impending “Double Top” since the current all-time high of 2138 printed in May 2015, a Fibonacci projection cluster and the swing high areas of 17 and 29 December 2015.
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator continues to flash exhaustion signals in this current up move as it has traced out a bearish divergence signal at the overbought region.
  • However, on the shorter-term (hourly) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region and still has ample room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2052/50

Resistance: 2081

Next support: 2020

Conclusion

Short-term upside momentum remains intact despite exhaustion signals being seen from longer-term technical elements. Therefore as long as the 2052/50 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may still see a further push up to target the next significant resistance at 2081 before a pull-back sets in. We are still in a state of medium-term potential topping process except it takes time to work out due to current central bank’s “smoothing speeches/policies”.

On the flipside, a break below the 2052/50 pivotal support is likely to ignite our initial medium-term bearish direct drop scenario towards the next support at 2020 in the first step.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.