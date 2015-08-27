sp 500 daily outlook thurs 27 aug potential push up towards 19802000 before bearish reaction occurs

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken the 1940 upside trigger level. Yesterday, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 27, 2015 5:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_27 Aug 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_27 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken the 1940 upside trigger level. Yesterday, “fightback” rally of 4% is going down the records as a biggest single day rally since November 2011.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has broken above the former short-term resistance joining the highs since 25 August 2015 @12am now turns pull-back support (in dotted green) at 1938 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The intermediate resistance remains at the1980/2000 zone (50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 20 July 2015 high to the current 24 August 2015 low & the former support congestion zone from 16 December 2014 to 02 February 2015 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate and short-term Stochastic oscillators still has some room to move up before reaching their respective extreme overbought levels. This observation suggests that price action of the Index still has some upside potential left (see daily & 1 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1938

Resistance: 1980 & 2000

Next support: 1920 & 1880

Conclusion

As long as the 1938 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is still likely to see a final potential push up to target 1980 and even 2000 next before a bearish reaction occurs.

On the other hand, a break below the 1938 pivotal support may expose the 1920 support. Only a violation below 1920 is likely to trigger a deeper slide to retest the trendline support in place since 24 August 2015 low now at 1880.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.