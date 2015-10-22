(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage a rebound and almost hit the lower limit of our expected upside target zone at 2050 (printed a high of 2041, a difference of 0.4% versus the expected target).

Thereafter, a sell-off occurred and the Index broke below the 2022 short-term pivotal support. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Since the start of this week, we have been advocating that any potential rally will be considered as a “last push up” before the Index enters into a deeper pull-back/consolidation phase (for justifications, please click on this link

The Index has started a bearish breakout from a toppish chart pattern called, “ Expanding Wedge”. Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, this type of chart pattern is usually seen at the end of a bullish impulsive wave structure, the 5 th wave where market participants has entered into a state of uncertainty in the future direction of the Index. This type of psychology can be characterised by the highly volatile churning price action movement seen as the Index evolved within the “Expanding” Wedge” in place since 16 October 2015 low (see 2 nd chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, this type of chart pattern is usually seen at the end of a bullish impulsive wave structure, the 5 wave where market participants has entered into a state of uncertainty in the future direction of the Index. This type of psychology can be characterised by the seen as the Index evolved within the “Expanding” Wedge” in place since 16 October 2015 low (see 2 chart). The pull-back resistance of the “Expanding Wedge” stands at the 2028 level.

The hourly (short) RSI oscillator has turned bearish as it has broken below its trendline support and the 50% neutrality level. In addition, it has flashed a prior bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest further weakness in price action is expected.

The support zone to watch will be at 1999/1992 which is swing low area of 15 October 2015 and the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2028

Support: 1999 & 1992

Next resistance: 2050/2060

Conclusion

Current technical elements are in favour of the start of a deeper pull-back/consolidation phase which suggests that highly likely we have seen the end of the bullish impulsive wave 1/ structure in place since 29 September 2015 low at the 2041 high.

As long as the 2028 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline to target the next support at 1999 and even 1992.

However, a push back above the 2028 pivotal resistance may invalidate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the 2050/2060 significant medium-term resistance.

