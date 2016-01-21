(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plunged lower and tested the 1835/20 key medium-term support before it staged the expected push up in the mid U.S. session in line with the WTI oil futures expiring in Feb 2016 at the 26.00 support handle.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index has continued to push up in the early Asian session but fall short of the expected short-term upside target at 1897 as per highlighted in yesterday’s outlook (printed a high of 1883) before it started to retrace.

The intermediate support rests at 1848/37 which is defined by the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent upmove from the key 1820 support to today’s Asian session high.

Yesterday’s price action has formed a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern which indicates a shift in sentiment from negative to positive after a steep decline in place since 30 December 2015.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still showing a bullish divergence signal and still has room for further potential upside before reaching its resistance. This observation coupled with yesterday’s price action suggests that the Index still has room for a further push up.

The significant short-term resistance now stands at 1915 which is defined by the minor swing high of 19 January 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 30 December 2015 high to yesterday’s low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 1848/37

Pivot (key support): 1820

Resistance: 1897 & 1915

Next support: 1780

Conclusion

Technical elements are still advocating for a further potential push up in this mean reversion/”snap-back” rally process. 1848/37 will be the intermediate support with 1820 remains as the pivot for a further potential upleg to target 1897 before 1915.

However, failure to hold above the 1820 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the mean reversion/”snap-back” rally scenario to open scope for a further drop to towards the next support at 1780.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.