What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage a push up higher to print a new high of 2111 assisted by a strong rally in WTI crude oil futures. The rally has slightly pierced above the pivotal resistance at 2105 before a late sell-off in the final hour of the U.S. session to take it down to 2102.

Key elements

The daily charts of all the major cash indices (S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 & Russell 200) are still showing exhaustion signs as they have formed another bearish candlestick pattern in relation to their respective prior end of day lacklustre price action right at/below their respective resistances (please refer to the first three attached charts).

are still showing exhaustion signs as they have formed another bearish candlestick pattern in relation to their respective prior end of day lacklustre price action right at/below their respective resistances Yesterday’s price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index did not have a clear bullish breakout from the significant descending trendline from the 17 May 2015 high (see daily chart).

The near-term supports stands at 2087 which is defined by last Friday, 15 April 2016 former minor swing high and the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 12 April 2016 low @6am follow by the 18 April 2016 swing low area of 2065 that also coincides closely with the earlier congestion area (the pink boxes) of the former descending range from 07 April to 11 April 2016 (see hourly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistances: 2105/110, 2120 & 2138

Supports: 2087 & 2065

Conclusion

Given that there are still exhaustion signals being flashed across all the major U.S. stock indices, we are not confident of being outright bullish at this juncture and neither bearish for a significant pull-back as the uptrend remains intact for the WTI crude oil futures.

Therefore, we prefer to adopt a neutral stance for now and only a break below the 2087 support is likely to open up scope for a potential deeper decline to target the next support at 2065 in the first step.

On the other hand, a daily close above 2110 should see a further potential push up towards 2120 before targeting the significant 52-week week/current all-time high at 2138.

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader Pro & eSignal

