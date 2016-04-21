sp 500 daily outlook thurs 21 apr 2016 exhaustion signs remain but needs to break first support at 2

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage a push up […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 21, 2016 9:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 cash (daily)_21 Apr 2016

Nasdaq 100 cash (daily)_21 Apr 2016

Russell 2000 cash (daily)_21 Apr 2016

S&P500 (daily)_21 Apr 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_21 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage a push up higher to print a new high of 2111 assisted by a strong rally in WTI crude oil futures. The rally has slightly pierced above the pivotal resistance at 2105 before a late sell-off in the final hour of the U.S. session to take it down to 2102.

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The daily charts of all the major cash indices (S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 & Russell 200) are still showing exhaustion signs as they have formed another bearish candlestick pattern in relation to their respective prior end of day lacklustre price action right at/below their respective resistances (please refer to the first three attached charts).
  • Yesterday’s price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index did not have a clear bullish breakout from the significant descending trendline from the 17 May 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • The near-term supports stands at 2087 which is defined by last Friday, 15 April 2016 former minor swing high and the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 12 April 2016 low @6am follow by the 18 April 2016 swing low area of 2065 that also coincides closely with the earlier congestion area (the pink boxes) of the former descending range from 07 April to 11 April 2016 (see hourly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistances: 2105/110, 2120 & 2138

Supports: 2087 & 2065

Conclusion

Given that there are still exhaustion signals being flashed across all the major U.S. stock indices, we are not confident of being outright bullish at this juncture and neither bearish for a significant pull-back as the uptrend remains intact for the WTI crude oil futures.

Therefore, we prefer to adopt a neutral stance for now and only a break below the 2087 support is likely to open up scope for a potential deeper decline to target the next support at 2065 in the first step.

On the other hand, a daily close above 2110 should see a further potential push up towards 2120 before targeting the significant 52-week week/current all-time high at 2138.

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader Pro & eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.