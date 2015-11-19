sp 500 daily outlook thurs 19 nov minor pull back towards 20782070 support before new potential rise
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied as expected and surpassed the upside target at 2070/2073 (printed a high of 2086).
Intermediate support: 2078
Pivot (key support): 2070
Resistance: 2110
Next support: 2017 & 2003
The Index has surpassed the intermediate resistance at 2070/2073 and technical elements are still positive. Therefore, we are maintaining short-term bullish stance which is in line with our expected medium-term bullish scenario as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published on Monday, 19 November 2015.
But the Index may shape a minor pull-back first towards 2078 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at today’s daily pivotal support of 2070 before another round of potential up leg occurs to target the next resistance at 2110 in the first step.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2070 pivotal support is likely to damage the short-term bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 2045
