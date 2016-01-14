(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has bounced higher but do hit our expected short-term upside target at 1970 (printed a high of 1954 yesterday).

Key elements

Yesterday, the Index has plummeted but managed to stall at the pull-back support of the former trendline resistance (in dotted green) which also confluences with the key long-term support of 1890/80 (see weekly chart).

The intermediate short-term resistance to watch will be at 1936 which is the pull-back resistance that linked the former higher lows of 12 January to 13 January 2015 (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has managed to bounce from its trendline support in the oversold region. This observation suggests the revival of a rebound after yesterday’s steep down movement.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1890/80

Resistance: 1936 & 1970

Next support: 1832/20

Conclusion

As long as the 1890/80 key long-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a rebound to retest the 1936 resistance. Only a break above 1936 is likely to add impetus for a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 1970 (close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the current decline from 30 January 2015 to yesterday’s low).

However, a break below the 1890/80 key support is likely to jeopardise the long-tern bullish trend in place since March 2009 for a further drop to retest the range support area of 24 August to 29 September 2015 at 1835/20 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.