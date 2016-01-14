sp 500 daily outlook thurs 14 jan 2016 back to 189080 key long term support 2647632016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has bounced higher but do hit our expected […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 14, 2016 8:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (weekly)_13 Jan 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_13 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has bounced higher but do hit our expected short-term upside target at 1970 (printed a high of 1954 yesterday).

Key elements

  • Yesterday, the Index has plummeted but managed to stall at the pull-back support of the former trendline resistance (in dotted green) which also confluences with the key long-term support of 1890/80 (see weekly chart).
  • The intermediate short-term resistance to watch will be at 1936 which is the pull-back resistance that linked the former higher lows of 12 January to 13 January 2015 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has managed to bounce from its trendline support in the oversold region. This observation suggests the revival of a rebound after yesterday’s steep down movement.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1890/80

Resistance:  1936 & 1970

Next support: 1832/20

Conclusion

As long as the 1890/80 key long-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a rebound to retest the 1936 resistance. Only a break above 1936 is likely to add impetus for a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 1970 (close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the current decline from 30 January 2015 to yesterday’s low).

However, a break below the 1890/80 key support is likely to jeopardise the long-tern bullish trend in place since March 2009 for a further drop to retest the range support area of 24 August  to 29 September 2015 at 1835/20 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.