The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has bounced higher but do hit our expected short-term upside target at 1970 (printed a high of 1954 yesterday).
Pivot (key support): 1890/80
Resistance: 1936 & 1970
Next support: 1832/20
As long as the 1890/80 key long-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a rebound to retest the 1936 resistance. Only a break above 1936 is likely to add impetus for a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 1970 (close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the current decline from 30 January 2015 to yesterday’s low).
However, a break below the 1890/80 key support is likely to jeopardise the long-tern bullish trend in place since March 2009 for a further drop to retest the range support area of 24 August to 29 September 2015 at 1835/20 in the first instance.
