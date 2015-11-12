sp 500 daily outlook thurs 12 nov bearish tone remains intact below 20802087 resistance 2611152015
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 has pushed up and reacted off just below the 2093 pivotal resistance (printed a high of 2092) as expected.
Intermediate resistance: 2080
Pivot (key resistance): 2087
Support: 2069 & 2058
Next resistance: 2116
As long as the adjusted daily (short-term) pivotal resistance at 2087 is not surpassed, we are still in favour of the corrective (bearish) movement of a potential multi-week pull-back/consolidation phase to retrace the impulsive bullish wave structure from 29 September 2015 low to the recent 2116 high of 04 November 2015. The expected short-term downside target is at 2069 follow by 2058.
However, a break above the 2087 pivotal resistance may invalidate the “pull-back” scenario to see a push up to retest the recent swing high at 2116.
