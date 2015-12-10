(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2050 weekly pivotal support and registered a daily close below it (close of 2048).

The preferred medium-term bullish move from 29 September 2015 has been put on hold and the Index now faces the risk of a retest on the 2018/1994 pull-back support area of the prior “Double Bottom” bullish breakout that occurred on 15 October 2015. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

In the shorter-term (1 hour chart), the Index has broken below its former trendline support that has linked the higher lows since 04 December 2015 low now turns pull-back resistance at 2056.

The Index has also started to evolve within a short-term descending channel (in pink) in place since 02 December 2015 high @4pm with its lower boundary (support) at around 2030.

The lower boundary (support) of the aforementioned descending channel at 2030 also confluences closely with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 02 December 2015 high @4pm to 04 December 2015 low @3am projected from 07 December 2015 high @5pm

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2056

Pivot (key resistance): 2069

Support: 2030

Next resistance: 2088

Conclusion

As long as the 2069 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another down leg to target the short-term descending channel support at 2030.

On the flipside, a break above the 2069 pivotal resistance may see another volatile move for a squeeze up towards the short-term descending channel resistance at 2088.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.