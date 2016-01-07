sp 500 daily outlook thurs 07 jan 2016 further potential downside below 19601980 2647052016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted and broke below the 1994 key medium-term support. Our preferred medium-term recovery scenario has been put on hold for now (please click on this link to recap our weekly outlook/strategy).
Intermediate resistance: 1960
Pivot (key resistance): 1980
Support: 1930 & 1890/1880
Next resistance: 1994
Short-term technical elements are still in favour for the bears. Any potential rebound is likely to be capped by the intermediate resistance at 1960 with a maximum limit set at the 1980 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance for another drop to target 1930 in the first instance (lower boundary of the descending channel).
However, a break above the 1980 pivotal resistance may halt the bearish tone to see a push up to test the former support linking the swing low area of 15 December 2015 and 05 January 2015 now turns resistance at 1994.
