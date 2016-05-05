(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the final push down as expected to complete a 5 waves impulsive down movement cycle (Elliot Wave & fractal analysis) of a minor degree from 21 April 2016 high. The decline came close to the 2044/36 predefined support zone (printed a low of 2045 in yesterday’s U.S. session) before it staged the expected recovery in the late U.S. session.

Current price action is now fast approaching our expected mean reversal snap back rally target of 2070 (resistance) as per highlighted in our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy (click here for a recap).

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing a corrective rally, labelled as b of a minor degree to retrace the 5 waves impulsive down movement of the just completed wave a. The potential end target of the corrective (up move) wave b stands at 2078/83 zone which is defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the whole decline from21 April 2016 high to yesterday’s low of 2045.

The aforementioned 2078/83 Fibonacci retracement target also confluences with the minor swing high area of 03 May 2016 and close to the descending trendline resistance from 21 April 2016 high.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still below the pull-back resistance which reinforces the expectation that this current rally from yesterday low of 2045 is likely to be corrective in nature (mean reversion) rather than a significant recovery to surpass its April 2016 high of 2111.

The key short-term support now rests at 2054 which is former minor swing lows area of 30 April/03 May 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from yesterday low of 2045.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2054

Resistances: 2070 & 2078/83

Next support: 2045 & 2036

Conclusion

The mean reversion (snap-back) rally is still in progress and we have tightened short-term pivotal support as the first leg of the snap-back rally may end soon.

As the Index is approaching its first resistance of 2070 where we expect a potential pull-back to occur, holding above the 2054 daily short-term pivotal support before a potential second leg of the snap-back rally to materialise to target the next resistance at 2078/83 (potential end of the corrective wave b before the medium-term bearish movement resumes).

However, a break below the 2054 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the short-term rebound to open up scope for a further decline to retest 2045 and even 2036 next.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.