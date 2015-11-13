sp 500 daily outlook friday 13 nov potential relief rebound above 2041 support 2613692015
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted as expected below the 2080/2087 short-term […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted as expected below the 2080/2087 short-term […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted as expected below the 2080/2087 short-term resistance zone and hit our expected target at 2058 (printed a low of 2043 in this morning Asian session, 13 November 2015).
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 2041
Resistance: 2070 & 2083
Next support: 2018
Short-term technical elements are advocating a “potential rebound” to occur above the 2041 short-term pivotal support with targets at the intermediate resistances of 2070 before 2083.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2041 pivotal support is likely to open up scope for a direct decline towards the weekly downside target at 2018 (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.