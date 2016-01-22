sp 500 daily outlook fri 22 jan 2016 187263 support to watch for another potential upleg 2648522016
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage a rebound from the […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage a rebound from the […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage a rebound from the 1848/37 intermediate support as expected.
In today’s Asian/early European session, the Index has continued to shoot up and it is now coming close to our first short-term upside target at 1897 (printed a high of 1894).
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 1884
Pivot (key support): 1872/63
Resistance: 1915 & 1935
Next support: 1820
The mean reversion/”snap-rally” remains intact. We have tightened the short-term pivotal support to 1872/63 for a potential push up target the next resistance at 1915 with a maximum limit set at 1935 (the pull-back resistance of the former long-term ascending trendline from the start of the primary bull cycle in March 2009 & the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 30 December 2015 high to 21 January 2016 low).
On the flipside, failure to hold above the 1872/63 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a drop to retest the key 1820 medium-term support.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.