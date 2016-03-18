sp 500 daily outlook fri 18 mar 2016 challenging the 204046 risk zone 2655272016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had a volatile session as it had […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 18, 2016 8:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_18 Mar 2016

S&P500 (4 hour)_18 Mar 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_18 Mar 2016

SPX_RUT_NDX_18 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had a volatile session as it had declined initially in the European session to 2015 before it reversed up to challenge the upper limit of the risk zone a 2040 in the U.S. session(printed a high of 2046).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s price action has pushed up towards the upper boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” at 2046 which is slightly above the upper limit of the risk zone at 2040.
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator remains overbought and now has flashed a bearish divergence signal which suggests that the current upside momentum in price action is waning.
  • Yesterday’s push up in price action has only lead the S&P 500 to make a new high where else the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) & Russel 2000 (RUT) do not have any new highs. Therefore, given such desynchronised movement seen in the major indices, the risk of a multi-week decline is still intact at this juncture for the S&P 500 as it is likely at the tail end of the countertrend rally cycle that started from the 11 February 2016 low of 1807.
  • The first support to watch now will be at 2020 which is the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” follow by 2004 (the minor swing lows area of 15 March and 16 March 2016).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2040/46

Support: 2020 & 2004

Next resistance: 2081

Conclusion

We are maintaining our bearish bias for the Index to see the start of a potential multi-week decline. 2046 will be the pivotal resistance now and the Index needs to break below the 2020 first support to gain impetus for a potential slide to target the next support at 2004 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above the 2046 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected bearish scenario to open up scope for an extension of the countertrend rally towards the next resistance at 2081 (the descending trendline that has linked the lower lows of the impending “Double Top” since the current all-time high of 2138 printed in May 2015).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.