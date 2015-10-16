sp 500 daily outlook fri 16 oct approaching 20502060 risk zone 2456672015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied and hit and surpassed the expected […]


October 16, 2015
S&P500 (daily)_16 Oct 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_16 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied and hit and surpassed the expected first target at 2023 (the former short-term range top of 09 October 2015 high).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The former short-term range top in place since 09 October 2015 is now pull-back support zone at 2018/2007 which also confluences with a short-term 38.2/50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 15 October 2015 low @11pm to the current 16 October 2015 high of 2030 (a typical minor wave iv projected low based on the Elliot Wave Principal before the bullish minor wave v unfolds).
  •  The significant medium-term resistance zone stands at 2050/2060 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former swing lows from 11 March to 05 June 2015 ,the 200-day Moving Average (in orange as depicted in the daily chart), upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low and the 2.618 Fibonacci projection level of an extended bullish wave 3 taking the low 29 September 2015 to the 02 October 2015 low @9pm.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its extreme oversold level which suggests a potential upturn in price action of  the Index is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2018/2007

Resistance: 2050/2060

Next support: 1992 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Technical elements are still positive but the Index is approaching a risk zone at 2050/2060. Therefore, we have tightened the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 2018/2007 for a potential push up towards the 2050/2060 significant resistance before a deeper pull-back/consolidation takes place.

On the other hand, a break below the 2018/2007 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 1992 weekly pivotal support (neckline of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout).

