sp 500 daily outlook fri 12 feb 2016 184560 is the resistance to watch for another potential downleg
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to decline and hit our […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to decline and hit our […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to decline and hit our expected downside target at 1811 before it staged a rebound in the U.S. session
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Intermediate resistance: 1845
Pivot (key resistance): 1860
Supports: 1811 & 1790
Next resistance: 1880
As long as the 1860 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another push down to retest the 1811 level before targeting the next support at 1790
Only a clearance above the 1860 pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a push up towards the pull-back resistance of the “Head & Shoulders” bearish breakout at 1880.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.