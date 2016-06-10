sp 500 daily outlook fri 10 june 2016 potential upside trigger at 2118 2664702016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has moved within our expectation as it […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2016 4:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (4 hour)_10 Jun 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_10 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has moved within our expectation as it dipped and hit the 2108 intermediate support (intraday low of 2108.1) before a rebound occurred in the late U.S. session.

On the fundamental front, latest continuing and initial jobless claims continue to show improvement as these figures manage to beat expectations where continuing jobless claims for the week ending May 27 came in at 20.95M versus expectations of 21.171M. Initial jobless claims for the week ending June 3 at 264K versus expectations of 270K. These jobless claims numbers are an encouraging sign for the U.S. labour market after last Friday’s horrendous Nonfarm payrolls figure of 38K for May.

Please click on this for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:

  • Reuters/Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for Jun (preliminary) @1400GMT (94.0 est.)

Key elements

  • The Index remains above the key support of 2108/2100 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the pull-back support of the former descending trendline resistance from 17 May 2015, the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 19 May 2016 low of 2025 and a Fibonacci retracement cluster.
  • The 4 hour RSI oscillator remains above its support and the 50% neutrality level. These observations suggest upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • On the shorter-term, the Index is now being capped by a descending trendline from 09 June 2016 high now acting as a resistance at 2118.
  • The significant resistance zone remains at the 2134/2144 zone which is defined by the all-time swing high area of 17 May 2015 and a Fibonacci cluster).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2108

Pivot (key support): 2100

Resistances: 2118 (trigger), 2128 & 2134

Next support: 2085

Conclusion

As long as the 2100 short-term pivotal support holds and a break above the 2118 minor resistance is likely to trigger a further potential upside movement to target 2128 with a maximum limit set at the 2134 significant resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2108 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidated the preferred bullish push up for a steeper decline to retest last week range support at 2085

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.