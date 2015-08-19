sp 500 daily outlook for wed 19 aug mixed elements turn neutral between 2100 2078 1935162015

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2015 3:36 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_19 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested and staged a rebound from the 2094 daily pivotal support.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action has pierced below the 2094 support (lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel from 13 August 2015 low@12am) and reintegration back into the descending wedge range configuration (in dotted brown) in place since 21 July 2015 high @3am.This observation has invalidated the bullish dynamic.
  • The hourly Stochastic has exited from the oversold region
  • The short-term descending trendline (in pink) that is capping the Index since 18 August 2015 is now at 2100.

Key levels

Support: 2078 & 2058

Resistance: 2100, 2113 & 2128/2138

Conclusion

We turn neutral for now due to mixed and unclear technical elements. Only a break above 2100 is likely to revive the bullish bias for a push up to target 2113 and even the 5-month range top at 2128/2138.

On the other hand, a break below 2078 may see a deeper decline towards the lower boundary of the short-term descending wedge range configuration at 2058.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors.

Economic Calendar

