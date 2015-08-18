sp 500 daily outlook for tues 18 aug at 2094 pull back support 1927462015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage the expected bullish breakout […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage the expected bullish breakout […]
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage the expected bullish breakout from the former “stubborn” trendline resistance that has capped the Index since 21 July 2015 @3am.
Pivot (key support): 2094
Resistance: 2113 & 2128/2138
Next support: 2078
As long as the 2094 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another round of potential upside movement to target 2113 with a maximum limit set at the significant range top of 2128/2138.
On the flipside, a break below the 2094 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 2078 support in place since 13 August 2015 low @9pm.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.