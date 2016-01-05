sp 500 daily outlook 05 jan 2015 minor pull back towards 2010 support before potential upleg 2646832
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested and managed to shape the expected rebound […]
Intermediate support: 2010
Pivot (key support): 1994 (medium-term)
Resistance: 2046
Next support: 1960
The Index may see minor pull-back first to test the 2010 intermediate support before another potential upleg materialises to target the 2046 resistance.
On the other hand, a break below the key 1994 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario to see a further plunge towards the next support at 1960.
