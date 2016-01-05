(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The U.S. SP 500 Index (please click on this link .

. Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index is likely to have completed the 3 rd wave, c/ of a potential five waves “Triangle” range configuration in place since 03 November 2015 at yesterday low of 1989. Current price is now undergoing the 4 th wave, d/ which is a potential upside movement price action to retest the upper limit of range configuration (as depicted in dotted purple on the daily chart).

The intermediate resistance to watch is at 2046 which is defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the downmove from 30 December 2015 to yesterday’s low of 1989.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2010

Pivot (key support): 1994 (medium-term)

Resistance: 2046

Next support: 1960

Conclusion

The Index may see minor pull-back first to test the 2010 intermediate support before another potential upleg materialises to target the 2046 resistance.

On the other hand, a break below the key 1994 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario to see a further plunge towards the next support at 1960.

