sp 500 continues retreat from highs 1748052015

The S&P 500 peaked this week around the 2125 level, just under May’s all-time high of 2134, before retreating significantly due partly to some major […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 25, 2015 1:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P 500 peaked this week around the 2125 level, just under May’s all-time high of 2134, before retreating significantly due partly to some major missed earnings releases in the US.

Prior to this drop, the index had been climbing sharply in mid-July from its previous base around the 2035 level, which was a key support level that was last tested during dips in March and April. That climb was prompted by optimism over a potential resolution to the Greek debt crisis, a relative stabilization of China’s turbulent equity markets, and then a positive start to US earnings season. The resulting rebound pushed the index swiftly back above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages once again.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

 

The subsequent retreat, however, has prompted a return back down to the 50-day average. Despite recent positive economic reports out of the US, including brisk home sales and low unemployment claims, the S&P 500 continues to be under the sway of major company earnings for the time being.

Within this context, there is substantial risk of a further pullback, especially if the index finds its way below the 200-day moving average and the key 2070 level. In this event, major downside support remains around July’s lows at the noted 2035 level.

While this pullback could well occur, the S&P 500 continues to trade within a long-term bullish trend going back more than six years, and could continue this longstanding uptrend after the current pullback.

The clear upside target in this event is at the noted 2134 record high. From a longer-term technical perspective, any further move above that high, in uncharted territory, could begin to target further upside around the 2200 level, which is around the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the most recent major pullback from the all-time high down to the 2035-area base.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.