Daily Outlook, Wed 29 June 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to march upwards as expected towards the first upside target/resistance of 2057/63 (printed a current intraday high of 2046) in line with the moment seen in other risk assets post Brexit.
Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.
Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:
Pivot (key resistance): 2057/63
Supports: 2030 & 2018
Next resistance: 2084
Coming close to first target/resistance at 2057/63, risk of a pull-back. Thus, now 2057/63 will be the potential short-term pivotal resistance and a break below 2030 is likely to add impetus for a short-term pull-back/consolidation to target the next support at 2018.
However, a clearance above the 2057/63 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to see the continuation of the upside movement towards this week medium-term target/resistance set at 2084.
