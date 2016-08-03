sp 500 challenging 2155 medium term pivotal support with mixed elements 2672382016

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 3, 2016 9:12 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Wed 03 August 2016

S&P500 (4 hour)_03 Aug 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_03 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has breached below the 2155 medium-term pivotal support in yesterday’s U.S. session (02 August). It printed a low of 2147 in the mid-U.S. session before it managed to inch back up above 2155 and recorded a daily close above it.

This decline came in line with the JGB 10 year yields that has spiked up to -0.06% (4th consecutive day of rallies from 27 July 2016 low of -0.291 and renewed JPY’s strength that saw the USD/JPY breached below last Friday’s low of 101.94 and tested the upper limit of the long-term key support at 100.70 before it shaped a push up in the late U.S. session. In addition, the Japanese cabinet has approved 4.6 trillion yen in extra spending for the current fiscal which is just a fraction (16%) of the total 28 trillion yen stimulus package announced last week by PM Abe.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Today key U.S. economic data/releases will be as follow:

  • ADP Employment Change for Jul @1215GMT (170K consensus)
  • Markit Services PMI for Jul @1345GMT (51.00 consensus)
  • ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for Jul @1400GMT (56.0 consensus)

Key elements

  • Current price action of the S&P 500 has declined by 1.6% from this Monday (01 August) high of 2183 which make it an outperformer versus other major benchmark stock indices that recorded a decline of 3% to 4%. Yesterday’s low of 2147 has stalled right at the minor swing low area of 13 July 2016 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests that the downside momentum of the on-going decline has started to abate. This observation suggests a potential rebound in price action of the Index at this juncture.
  •  Yesterday’s decline has led the Index to breach below the lower boundary (depicted in dotted brown) of the 2-week old short-term ascending range in place in since 14 July 2016 now turns pull-back resistance at 2160/65 which also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the current decline from Monday, 01 August high to yesterday’s low of 2147.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistances: 2165 & 2183

Supports: 2147 & 2120

Conclusion

Prefer to turn neutral due to mixed elements.  Only a break above 2165 is likely to revive the bullish tone for a potential push up to retest this Monday’s minor swing high at 2183 in the first step.

On the flipside, a drop below 2147 may open up scope for a deeper decline to test the upper limit of the former significant range top that has capped prior advances since May 2016 now turns pull-back support at 2120.

