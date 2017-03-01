Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 01 Mar 2017)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had managed to inch higher by 0.4% to print a current intraday high of 2373 in today’s Asian session (01 March) after the close of the U.S. cash equities market yesterday.

U.S. President Trump had just finished the much anticipated State of The Union’s speech in the U.S Congress and there were no details on “bold” tax cuts/reforms that the President Trump had mentioned in the last two weeks. In addition, a ballpark figure of U.S$1 trillion worth of infrastructure spending is being highlighted and be funded by a private-public imitative but lack of implementation details.

Now let us take a look at latest technical elements of the S&P 500 Index.

Key technical elements

Current price action has started to trace out a minor bearish “Ascending Wedge” pattern in place since the 2338 minor swing low of 17 February 2017 (see 1 hour chart). Interestingly, a similar “Ascending Wedge” pattern of a higher degree has been in place since the medium-term swing low of 1807 printed on 11 February 2016 (see daily chart).

The appearance of such bearish “Ascending Wedge” configurations on both the higher (daily) and lower (1 hour) time frames have suggested that the current up move seen in the Index is losing upside momentum and tends to precede a bearish reversal in price action.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index has traced out a bullish impulsive movement of a minor degree from the 17 February 2017 low of 2338 (within the minor “Ascending Wedge”) Today’s Asian session may had seen the final movement of the 5 th impulsive wave of a minor degree with the potential end target set at the 2375/85 zone.

impulsive wave of a minor degree with the potential end target set at the 2375/85 zone. Interestingly, the aforementioned lower limit of the potential end target of 2375 confluences with the upper boundary of the minor bearish “Ascending Wedge” and also the current Asian session intraday high of 2373.

The hourly RSI oscillator has continued to display a bearish divergence signal in place since 21 February 2017 in contrast with the price action of the Index as it inched higher to record new highs. This disparity in movement between momentum and price action reinforces the view that the current upside momentum of price action has started to wane.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2375

Pivot (key resistance): 2385 (medium-term)

Supports: 2360, 2340 & 2322

Next resistance: 2467/78

Conclusion

Current short-term technical elements are in line with the current medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bearish bias on the S&P 500 (click here for a recap).

As long as the 2385 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 2360 is likely to trigger the start of potential significant medium-term decline towards the near-term supports of 2340 and 2322 in the first step.

However, a clearance above 2385 will see the continuation of the upside movement to target the next resistance at 2467/78 (the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since March 2009 low).

