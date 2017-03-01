sp 500 approaching major infection zone for a potential bearish reversal 2687812017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 01 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]
The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had managed to inch higher by 0.4% to print a current intraday high of 2373 in today’s Asian session (01 March) after the close of the U.S. cash equities market yesterday.
U.S. President Trump had just finished the much anticipated State of The Union’s speech in the U.S Congress and there were no details on “bold” tax cuts/reforms that the President Trump had mentioned in the last two weeks. In addition, a ballpark figure of U.S$1 trillion worth of infrastructure spending is being highlighted and be funded by a private-public imitative but lack of implementation details.
Now let us take a look at latest technical elements of the S&P 500 Index.
Key levels (1 to 3 days)
Intermediate resistance: 2375
Pivot (key resistance): 2385 (medium-term)
Supports: 2360, 2340 & 2322
Next resistance: 2467/78
Current short-term technical elements are in line with the current medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bearish bias on the S&P 500 (click here for a recap).
As long as the 2385 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 2360 is likely to trigger the start of potential significant medium-term decline towards the near-term supports of 2340 and 2322 in the first step.
However, a clearance above 2385 will see the continuation of the upside movement to target the next resistance at 2467/78 (the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since March 2009 low).
