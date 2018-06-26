Skittish stock bounce

Skittish buying interest returns to risky assets during a pause in the barrage of new U.S. trade restrictions.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 26, 2018 8:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Skittish buying interest returns to risky assets during a pause in the barrage of new U.S. trade restrictions.

Buy on the sound of confusion

There is also some logic in the view that, whilst the administration appears divided over policy, there may be a tactical advantage for investors. Trade Secretary Mnuchin has officially rescinded his May view that a trade conflict with China was “on hold”. Overnight, he said new restrictions on investing in the U.S. tech sector would not just apply to China, but "to all countries that are trying to steal our technology.”  Initial details stated restrictions would kick in above a 25% threshold of Chinese ownership.  The Treasury Department is meant to issue recommendations on the new limits on Friday. Indications that the White House has yet to finalise them may delay implementation. Trade Secretary Navarro – amongst the most hawkish White House voices on trade – later muddied the water further. He said the proposals would only target China. At this point markets, are treating confusing guidance as a de facto positive, as any delay that results offers a chance for less damaging trade solutions to prevail.

Skittish bounce

European stock indices mostly shrug off the downdraft seen overnight in Asia with gains of around 0.3%-0.8%. This follows the biggest one-day fall by the region’s shares since late March, so the rebound can’t necessarily be interpreted as anything other than the normal bounce that often follows a sharp sell-off for now. STOXX’s fall narrowly exceeded an almost identical slide in the first week of March, so Monday sentiment should be read as akin to the mood during much of February and March, when volatility was resurgent. Whilst subsequent gyrations were of incrementally lower intensity, market nerves remained heightened for weeks. On Tuesday, a similar dynamic applies to U.S. stock market futures which also rose in the first half of the morning, after their deepest declines in two months. They have now reversed most of those gains.

No knee-jerk dollar benefit

What’s risky for shares continues to be risky for the dollar. At 94.40, DXY remains becalmed near the lowest since 14th June and clearly under the influence of the range of that day which bottomed at near 93. Aside from policy uncertainty, traders appear unclear of how much inflationary and yield benefit to apply to the greenback from potential economic volatility. Safety seeking yen advances continue to chip away at the greenback’s upside attempts. In turn, the 10-year Treasury yield is up for only a fourth day out of 10. It is 11.7 basis points off its latest tag of the 3% level on 13th June. The drift of favour back to benchmark Treasurys reflects difficulties in assessing the impact of deteriorating trade relations. The cross-border nature of modern supply chains suggest we will see unintended negative outcomes on all sides. Canadian and Aussie dollar have already signalled potential pressure; the yen, backed by a large current account surplus and safe-haven appeal, has moderately benefitted. At the same time, China’s yuan has declined to 6-month lows on signs Beijing is devaluing by stealth. The knee-jerk expectation from CNY weakness would normally be dollar strength, but ambiguous trading across dollar pairs makes the outcome far less predictable.

How are you, U.S, consumer?

A depleted June macroeconomic schedule will keep an unhealthy level of focus on trade developments. Only a U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence release has probable broad interest on Tuesday, as a gauge of how the stream of interventionist White House policies may be affecting inclination to consume.  After a disappointing Philly Fed activity release last week, which some linked to a pause in investment appetite on a more uncertain business outlook, regional Fed indices for June from Richmond and Dallas may see more attention than usual. Even so, more eyeballs will be on U.S. retail and goods data on Wednesday, final GDP on Thursday, plus a second look at Britain’s Q2 growth and the Fed’s favoured PCE inflation measure on Friday.

Related tags: Dollar Euro Bonds USD Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
August 2, 2024 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
      interest_rates_02
      US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
        Research
        US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 16, 2024 11:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.