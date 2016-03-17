silver shining brightly post fomc 2655182016

With yields being universally low across the developed economies and the dollar falling, buck-denominated precious metals are shining. They have rallied strongly over the past […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 18, 2016 4:18 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With yields being universally low across the developed economies and the dollar falling, buck-denominated precious metals are shining. They have rallied strongly over the past couple of days in particular after the FOMC sounded more dovish than expected on Wednesday, which helped to push expectations about the next Federal Reserve rate increase further out. Other major central banks have also turned more dovish, with the ECB, for example, expanding its QE stimulus package and the BOJ cutting interest rates into the negative.

Today we are looking at the chart of silver, which is looking increasingly bullish. At the time of this writing the metal was testing the previous high at $15.95 and was threatening to break higher. Silver has already eroded a couple of bearish trend lines and has broken above some key resistance levels too – including $15.80 today, a level which could turn into support upon re-test. Meanwhile, the 50-day moving average is turning higher and the 200 is flattening. So watch out for an imminent “golden crossover,” which will be a further bullish development. The RSI indicator has broken above a descending trend line, after working off “overbought” conditions, as it drifted back below 70. So momentum is looking strong, too.

Therefore, as things stand, the path of least resistance is clearly to the upside for the precious metal. What could go wrong? Well, a number of things in fact. The dollar, for one, could find its feet again, while the whole commodities complex could come under pressure from renewed demand fears out of China. But for now at least, the technical outlook is looking bright for silver, and indeed many other precious metals including gold and platinum. Bearish speculators may therefore want to stay on the side-lines until the charts point to a trend reversal.

Some of the bullish targets are shown on the chart. Among these, the prior highs of around $16.30 is an interesting area to watch for this level also converges with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the most recent drop. Needless to say, an eventual break above that level could see the metal surge higher as more sellers abandon their positions and fresh buyers come into play. On the downside, a break back below support at $15.80 would be a bearish outcome. If this happens, it would suggest that the buyers are lacking confidence. Sensing this insecurity, the bears will be quick to pounce. For now, they are just waiting for the right moment. The right moment could be days, weeks or even months away.

16.03.17 slv

Related tags: Fed Federal Reserve FOMC Precious Metals market Silver trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.