silver set for a sharp move but which direction 2662122016

On the back of today’s US macro data, which have all been stronger than expected, you would expect the dollar to rally. After all, the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 18, 2016 2:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On the back of today’s US macro data, which have all been stronger than expected, you would expect the dollar to rally. After all, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.4% in April, housing starts jumped 6.6% from a month earlier, industrial production increased 0.7% month-over-month and capacity utilization rose to 75.4 per cent. Yet the dollar has actually weakened while stocks have drifted lower. Buck-denominated precious metals have therefore shone.

When positive data – like those mentioned – fail to underpin the dollar then one has to wonder what actually will. Equally confounding is silver’s ability to bounce back despite forming a bearish-looking pattern on its daily chart yesterday: a long-legged doji candlestick. This candlestick pattern clearly shows indecision as price was unable to make a decisive move in either direction before closing where it had opened. Admittedly, the trading day has not ended yet and a lot could change as we head into the second half of US session.

But if silver were to break above yesterday’s bearish-looking candlestick pattern, this would prove a lot of the existing sellers wrong. If so, it would also mean that silver will break out of its bullish channel or flag pattern to the upside. This would be a further bullish development, which could potentially lead to further follow-up technical buying towards the resistance levels or bullish targets shown on the chart.

However, if the low from yesterday’s candle breaks, then silver would remain inside the channel, potentially paving the way for a more significant drop towards supports such as $16.85, $16.75 or even the key $16.15-$16.35 area.

So, a lot now depends on the direction of the breakout. Traders may wish to wait for this breakout to happen before potentially looking for a trade in the direction of the break. One final word of caution is that the markets have not been trending well recently and we have seen lots of fake breakouts. It may therefore pay to be a bit more patient and wait for confirmation.

16.05.17 slv

Related tags: Precious Metals market Silver trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Precious Metals market articles

Research
Gold analysis: XAU/USD rebounds as Trump’s lead narrows
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 4, 2024 03:29 PM
    Research
    Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases US election keeping US dollar bid
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 2, 2024 05:00 PM
      Research
      Gold outlook: Climbing yields and dollar increases metal’s correction risk
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 28, 2024 05:30 PM
        Gold trading
        Gold Outlook: XAU/USD rally pauses amid strength in dollar and yields
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 25, 2024 11:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.