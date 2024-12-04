Silver Price Forecast: Silver Three-Week Support Build at $30

Silver prices have put in a strong bounce this week following last Friday’s hold of higher-low support at a key spot on the chart.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
December 5, 2024 6:32 AM
Metals-Frame 10
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

Silver Talking Points:

  • Silver prices have had a strong Q4 so far, initially bouncing up to a fresh 12-year high in October before pulling back.
  • The pullback from that breakout has held the 30-handle on multiple tests, including a higher-low last Friday at $30.10 in silver futures. That has led to another strong bounce this week as price has worked up to a resistance test at the 32.02 level, and there’s now a shorter-term series of higher-highs and lows to work with.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Silver prices put in a massive move to start Q4 trade, setting a fresh 12-year high with the metal’s first test of the 35-handle since October of 2012. At the time, gold prices were still gaining aggressively in a trend that had spanned most of 2024 trade and expectations were high for the Fed to continue cutting rates after their 50 bp cut in September. So that move seemed a part of a broader shift of risk-on behavior across markets, driven by the expectation for a soft and passive FOMC to push rates-lower through 2025 trade. Things have changed a bit since then, with gold posting its first monthly loss since January in November. Matters in silver haven’t been as bearish, however, if we take a step back and look at the big picture.

But – that 35 level was a big spot, and it soon led to profit taking as silver prices then sank back down for a test of the 30-level, which is also a major price level for the metal.

Silver held the initial support test of 30 in mid-November and that then led to a strong move-higher, and in the linked article I used a question in the title, asking whether the low was in. Now that we’re a few weeks later we can see that the low from November 14th has since held, and buyers have now shown two higher-lows with defense of that major psychological level.

On Friday, buyers held the low at a prior point of resistance of 30.10 and so far this week, bulls are making a push up to resistance at 32.02.

 

Silver Daily Chart

silver daily 12424Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Silver Bigger Picture

 

Going out to the monthly chart paints a bullish picture, in my opinion. While the test of a 12-year high did lead to an extended upper wick on the monthly bar, there was a similar extended wick on the underside of the November candle, illustrating that support at the 30-level. This keeps the door open for bulls to make another press-higher, with resistance levels overhead at 32.75, 34.00 and then, of course, 35.00.

 

Silver Monthly Chart

silver monthly 12424Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Silver Shorter-Term, Strategy

 

Timing a longer-term move such as what shows above can always present challenge, but given the recent breakout following the build of higher-low support above the 30-level, there’s some structure to work with.

There was a prior zone of resistance that held multiple tests and that spans from 31.53-31.62. If resistance at 32.02 can remain in-place and prices pull back, that zone would ideally be the area that bulls would defend to keep the door open for short-term topside trends. A breach below that wouldn’t necessarily eliminate bullish trend potential, but if prices breach the earlier-morning low of 31.07, that should at least come into question, as there would be violation of the higher-high and higher-low structure that’s shown over the past few days.

 

Silver Four-Hour Price Chart

silver four hour 12424Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley Silver

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      channel_05
      US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 07:45 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 06:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.