﻿

Silver isnt the Shiniest Metal but It still Looks Good

If traders are weary of buying XAU/USD near recent highs, a better setup may be in XAG/USD!

April 24, 2020 9:44 PM

Silver isn’t the Shiniest Metal, but It still Looks Good

When most people think of a beautiful, shiny metal, usually the first one to come to mind is Gold.  The same can be said for when people are trading Gold.  There are plenty of sayings about gold in the trading world, such as “Gold is a good inflation hedge” and “Gold and stocks move in opposite directions”.  But how many times do you hear people talking about Silver?  Not so much.  However,  silver is still a precious metal and people do trade it.  Granted, it might not be in as much demand as gold, however when gold moves higher, the precious metals complex is sure to follow.

Since the recent low was put in on March 16th, silver (XAG/USD) has bounced to near horizontal resistance and the 61.8% from the highs of February 24th highs to the March 16th lows. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

XAU/USD has pulled back to horizontal support in a corrective like fashion and appears to be forming a pennant formation.  The target for this pennant is near 19.00, which would be a retest of the February 24th highs!  If silver is to bounce from current levels of near 15.07, there is strong resistance near 16.00.  Two horizonal resistance levels come across near 16.50 and 17.25 before the 19.00 level.  First horizonal support is at 14.70 and again at 14.25.  However, if price breaks below, it can fall to 13.00 very quickly.

Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

If traders are looking for the direction of precious metals, they should look at XAU/USD.  However, if traders are weary of buying XAU/USD near recent highs of 1747, it may be worth looking at XAG/USD for a better trading setup!


Related tags: Commodities USD Gold

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD analysis: US dollar rallies on inflation and Middle East jitters
Today 12:00 PM
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
Yesterday 05:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as banks kick off Q1 earnings season
Yesterday 01:38 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Forex Friday, April 12, 2024
Yesterday 10:30 AM
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking key resistance
Yesterday 04:51 AM
UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

gold_03
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking key resistance
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 04:51 AM
    gold_05
    Crude oil, gold pullbacks unlikely to last long with inflation expectations so elevated
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 8, 2024 02:33 AM
      united_states_04
      USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 5, 2024 01:15 AM
        Energy
        Crude oil forecast: Bullish golden cross looms as WTI hits 2024 highs
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 4, 2024 05:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.