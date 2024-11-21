Silver, copper teetering: Bearish breakouts looming?

Can silver and copper hold their ground, or are sharper declines on the horizon? The price action suggests a resumption of the bearish trend could be in the cards.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 21, 2024 1:08 PM
Downwards trend with red arrow
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Silver breaks pennant support; $30.80 key for further downside
  • Copper stalls near $4.176; bear flag warns of resumption of bear trend
  • Mixed momentum signals; MACD lags RSI (14) on both metals

Overview

Silver and copper prices have stabilised this week after a prolonged bout of weakness. However, sitting in what looks to be bear pennant pattens, whether this period of tranquillity can last is debatable. Given the quiet macro calendar, we look at that price and momentum signals for clues on what may happen next.

Silver slices support; bear trend resuming?

Silver Nov 21 2024

Source: Trading View

Silver may already be in the process of resuming its downtrend with the price breaking pennant support following a decent reversal on Wednesday. The move, coming despite big gains in gold, makes sense in the context of the shooting star candle that printed on Tuesday.

While some may be willing to short now in anticipation of a resumption of the bearish trend, I’d prefer to see whether the price can break and hold below $30.80 first. It’s acted as both support and resistance on multiple occasions in recent weeks, making it a near-term barrier in the way of downside.

If $30.80 were to give way, you could sell with a tight stop above targeting a return to $29.66, another level that has acted as support and resistance earlier in the year. The fact the price bounced so aggressively from it last week underlines its importance.

Momentum indicators are providing mixed messages near-term; RSI (14) is trying to break through the downtrend it’s been sitting in, although MACD has yet to confirm the signal

If the price were unable to break $30.80, the setup should be scrapped in favour of range trading or a possible push higher.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Copper’s bounce accompanied by dwindling volumes

Copper nov 21 2024

Source: Trading View

Copper also looks to be trading in a bear flag, although it’s yet to break support.  Like silver, momentum indicators are providing mixed messages with RSI (14) through its downtrend without being confirmed by MACD. However, volumes accompanying the bounce have been dwindling – not a great sign for those looking for a sustained push higher.

Overhead, the price has been rejected twice at $4.176 over the past two sessions, hinting we may be due some downside near-term. If pennant support were to be broken, you could sell with a tight stop above for protection. $4 would be an obvious trade target.

If the price were to break and hold above $4.176, the bearish bias would be nixed, opening the way for bullish setups.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Trade Ideas Commodities Copper Silver

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      NZD/USD: Rebound Hopes Rise but Fed Rate Path Remains Key
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 16, 2024 11:39 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 16, 2024 09:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.