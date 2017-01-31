silver breaks out as dollar slumps stocks ease 2685702017

It has been a rather volatile day across the financial markets as investment funds reposition their portfolios ahead of the new month. Equities and the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 1, 2017 5:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It has been a rather volatile day across the financial markets as investment funds reposition their portfolios ahead of the new month. Equities and the dollar fell further, precious metals bounced and oil gushed higher. In FX, the safe-haven yen strengthened as did the euro while the pound recovered from its early weakness to turn decisively higher against the dollar. Inaction from the Bank of Japan weighed on the USD/JPY, while the EUR/USD surged after Donald Trump’s adviser said Germany was using “grossly undervalued” euro to exploit US and EU partners. The euro was also boosted by stronger Eurozone data, suggesting that the European Central Bank’s large bond buying programme is finally working its magic. Inflation rose as unemployment fell and GDP expanded more than expected. As the EUR/USD surged, the Dollar Index fell back below 100.  On a day when equities also fell, the sell-off in the dollar meant that buck-denominated and perceived safe-haven assets were in demand: gold and in particular, silver, surged higher, extending their advance from Friday.

Looking ahead, there is a possibility that the dollar may bounce back later on in the week if the FOMC delivers a surprisingly hawkish policy statement on Wednesday or if the monthly jobs report comes in very strong on Friday. The greenback also looks oversold in the short-term so a bounce of some sort could be on the way as early as this evening. Stocks may also rebound after three down days, in what still is a long-term bullish trend. However, given the technical damage for both stocks and the dollar, any rebounds in these markets should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is good technical indications of trend reversal on the bullish side. A potential bounce in stocks and or the dollar could derail the precious metals’ rally, at least in the short-term anyway.

But one thing is for sure: silver has broken out of its established bearish channel to move above key resistance in the $17.15/25 range. Silver’s technical breakthrough comes ahead of gold, which clearly underscores its outperformance, but it also suggests that the yellow metal may follow suit in breaking its own key resistance level at $1200 soon. Until and unless it moves back below this $17.15/25 range, one can only assume that the path of least resistance for silver is now to the upside. Consequently, we are expecting to see higher prices going forward until such a time silver creates a distinct reversal pattern. On the way up, some of the potential bullish targets are at $17.85, the 200-day moving average; $18.00/$18.15, previous support, followed by $19.00 – the last significant swing high.

17.01.31 silver

Related tags: Forex Silver Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.