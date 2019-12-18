Silver A potential bullish sneak attack on the horizon

Medium-term technical outlook on Silver (futures)









Intermediate support: 16.60

Pivot (key support): 16.10

Resistances: 18.20 & 19.75

Next support: 15.00

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bullish bias in any dips above 16.10 key pivotal support and a break above 17.18 may trigger a bullish breakout to target the next intermediate resistance at 18.20 in the first step.

On the other hand, a daily close below 16.10 is likely to jeopardise the major uptrend phase in since 14 Nov 2018 low of 13.86 for a deeper corrective decline towards 15.00 support (the former resistance of a major “Descending Wedge” from Jul 2016 high & medium-term congestion area of 06 Jun/03 Jul 2019).

Key elements

Since its 04 Sep 2019 swing high of 19.75, Silver has staged a corrective decline of 15.80% and interestingly, price action coupled with momentum analysis do not strongly support the start of an impulsive down move sequence at this juncture.

The decline from 04 Sep 2019 high has evolved into a bullish “Descending Wedge” range configuration where the magnitude of the “lower lows” is lesser than the magnitude of the “lower highs”. The “Descending Wedge” resistance stands at 17.18.

The 16.60 current swing low area of the “Descending Wedge” confluences closely with a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster which suggests a potential bullish inflection point.

The daily RSI oscillator has traced a bullish divergence signal at its oversold regional and broke above a corresponding descending resistance. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum has started to abate which supports a potential medium-term revival in upside momentum.

Relative strength analysis via the ratio chart of Silver/Gold advocates a potential future outperformance of Silver against Gold.

