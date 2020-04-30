Short Term Outlook of Nikkei Index Trading Within The Rising Wedge

The Nikkei Index opened lower and fell around 2% on Friday, following the drop of the U.S. market last night.....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 1, 2020 9:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short Term Outlook of Nikkei Index: Trading Within The Rising Wedge

The Nikkei Index opened lower and fell around 2% on Friday, following the drop of the U.S. market last night.

On the economic, Japan's industrial production fell 3.7% on month in March (-5.0% estimated), and retail sales declined 4.5% (as expected), according to the government. Housing starts dropped 7.6% on year in March (-15.9% expected) and construction orders declined 14.3% (+0.7% in February). Meanwhile, Consumer Confidence Index slid to 21.6 in April (27.6 expected) from 30.9 in March. From those economic data, we could see that Japan's economy is suffering from the effect of COVID-19.

On a daily chart, the Nikkei index retreated from 20350 and filled the gap created on April 30 after touching the 50% retracement between January top and March low.

Currently, the index is trading within the "Rising Wedge". This pattern could be a reversal pattern or continuation pattern. A break below the lower support line could indicate a reversal signal. Oppositely, a break above the upper resistance line would signal the resumption of recent trend. As the prices have not validated the pattern, it is better to watch it closely and stay neutral.

On the upside, a break above the recent high at 20350, where the unfilled gap occurred on March 9 also, would bring a further advance to the resistance level at 21700 (the reaction high on March 3).

On the downside, breaking below the support line would call for a return to the previous low at 18850. Crossing below 18850 would call for a drop to the support level at 17650 (the reaction low on April 3).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Indices Asia Japan

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Today 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Today 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Today 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 31, 2024 11:30 AM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 30, 2024 06:29 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.