Shimao Property Consolidate before Next Rally

Shimao Property (813-hk), a Chinese real estate group which was added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index in June, climbed to a record high at $37.20 this week.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 10, 2020 8:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shimao Property (813-hk): Consolidate before Next Rally

Shimao Property (813-hk), a Chinese real estate group which was added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index in June, climbed to a record high at $37.20 on Monday and reached our forecast made in late May.


In fact, the company has been benefited from the recovery in China's economic activity which led to a rebound in property demand. Last week, company announced that contracted sales rose 6.4% on year to 30.2 billion yuan in June and were up 10.1% to 110.48 billion yuan in the first half of the year.


From a technical point of view, Shimao Property might continue to trade within a bullish consolidation range before starting a new rally. Previously, it has rebounded after retreating to its previous high marked in April and January, suggesting that the prior resistance now acts as a support. Bullish investors may consider $30.90 as the nearest support, which is also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement support of the rally started in March, and a break above the nearest resistance at $37.45 would open a path to the next resistance at $42.10. Alternatively, a break below $30.90 might trigger a pull-back to the next support at $26.85.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Equities Stocks China

Latest market news

View more
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
Yesterday 10:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs Drives Tesla Price Increase
Yesterday 09:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.