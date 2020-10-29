Once the FTSE’s biggest dividend payer and months after cutting its dividend for the first time since WW2, Shell reaffirmed its commitment to shareholder pay-outs.

Shell reported Q3 profits of $955 million, easily ahead of $146 million expected but still some 80% lower from the $4.76 billion profit recorded for the same quarter last year, before the collapse of oil prices.

Dividend commitment reaffirmed

Shell’s results painted a very similar picture to BP’s which reported earlier in the week – narrower refining margins and a slowdown in the trading business. However, a solid performance in the vast retail division, which includes petrol stations and convenience stores mean that Shell managed to outperform exceeding profits and throwing in a surprise 4% dividend increase, a renewed sign of confidence



