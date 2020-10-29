Shell lifts dividend as Q3 profits beat bearish trend remains intact

Once the FTSE’s biggest dividend payer and months after cutting its dividend for the first time since WW2, Shell reaffirmed its commitment to shareholder pay-outs.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 29, 2020 8:46 PM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Once the FTSE’s biggest dividend payer and months after cutting its dividend for the first time since WW2, Shell reaffirmed its commitment to shareholder pay-outs.

Shell reported Q3 profits of $955 million, easily ahead of $146 million expected but still some 80% lower from the $4.76 billion profit recorded for the same quarter last year, before the collapse of oil prices.
Dividend commitment reaffirmed
Shell’s results painted a very similar picture to BP’s which reported earlier in the week – narrower refining margins and a slowdown in the trading business. However, a solid performance in the vast retail division, which includes petrol stations and convenience stores mean that Shell managed to outperform exceeding profits and throwing in a surprise 4% dividend increase, a renewed sign of confidence

Shell announced a dividend of 16.65 cents for the three month period after cutting the dividend just 6 months earlier for the first time since 1940. The increase in dividend could make Shell a compelling investment case, according to the CEO and given that the stock is down 60% YTD a well needed case as the stock yields over 5%. The question is will it be enough to attract investors back?
Covid & going green
Oil giants have faced a double challenge in this year annus horribilis as they deal with not only plummeting oil prices, which spiked into negative territory in April but they are also facing mounting pressure to meet environmental goals.

Shell is looking to completely overhaul its business with a major restructuring plan to reduce greenhouse gas emission to 0 by 2050. In line with plans to shrink its oil & gas division it will cut down to 6 energy & chemical parks from a current 14 oil refineries. 9000 jobs will be slashed, equating to 10% of the workforce will be slashed as part of the overhaul.
Royal Dutch Shell’s share price has tanked over 60% so far this year, worse than its peers as investors fret over outlook for the price of oil.

RDSA chart thoughts
The stock trades 2% higher on the day. However, it trades clearly below its 50,100 & 200 sma on the daily chart and even zooming into the 4-hour chart we see the same bearish trend. Whilst the stock has picked up off yesterday’s historically low 878p nadir, the outlook remains negative. A push above the 50 sma on the 4 hr chart at 960 could negate the near term bearish trend.

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Political Shifts vs PMI and PCE Week
Today 09:30 AM
USD/CNH eyes fresh highs as PBOC cuts rates, USD/JPY bullish reversal incoming?
Today 06:34 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
Today 02:47 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie to take its cue from sentiment
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Yesterday 03:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.