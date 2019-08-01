Shell heads lower after gas hit

Top mega-major’s price return this year could be most minor among peers

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 1, 2019 7:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Top mega-major’s price return this year could be most minor among peers

Shell posts some of the most disappointing quarterly figures from a supermajor due to its outsize link to the over-supplied gas market. Its shares are slumping more than most rivals did after their results in recent days. The stock has been pinned lower for the whole session and was last down 5.7%, its worst one-day drop since October.

LNG prices during the quarter were about 40% lower than in the year before. Given that they prices have continued to fall, taking the cost of the fuel in Asia the lowest in a decade, Shell's outlook for the current quarter is also challenged.

 

  • Adjusted net income was $3.46bn down 26% from a year earlier, missing the low end of forecasts and the biggest miss since 2016
  • Cash flow from operations—closely watched by analysts—still rose 16% from a year earlier to $11.03bn. However it was flattered by a $600m working capital movement

CEO Ben van Beurden has maintained 2019 guidance in light of the earnings and declared the group on track to achieve a 2020 organic free cash flow goal of $25bn-$30bn, enabling $25bn in buybacks. Yet with the dividend in the quarter and buybacks of $3.8bn and $2.1bn respectively not covered from cash, investor concern is rising, if not yet at anxiety levels. From a peak that was 13.5% higher for the year in June, RDSA’s 7% slide since, including Thursday, trims price return even more. Investors can be expected to hold off further in the second half. Though fellow ‘mega-majors’ Exxon, Chevron, BP and Total are also turning lower for the year, Shell looks likely to underperform.

Chart thoughts

RDSA continues to hug the topside of its secular uptrend from the bottom of the crude oil price slump in December 2015. It is also just a moderate amount, around 10%, below 1st May’s cycle high. So there’s little sense of  alarm here. There’s no mistaking the end-of-phase feel of right now though. The pristine May-to-July rising line has been obliterated by Thursday’s slump. 14-day Relative Strength Index is also plummeting. Support is visible at the zone of consolidation that may have a ceiling at the 23rd May close. (See candle in red ellipse). That would be invalidated if price pierces the bottom of the range, codified as the 8th May close of 2376p. That price is significant as it marked the beginning of 10 successively higher daily highs. A close above the 61.8% marker referencing the May-July move now seems unfeasible. Together with Thursday’s gap and fierce sell-off, deep follow-through looks likely. If seen, that would bring in May’s 2368p on 7th May as the next downside target.

Royal Dutch Shell CFD – daily

Source: City Index

Related tags: Oil Shares market Earnings Earnings season UK

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.