Shady US CPI data 10 Year Auction and ECB ahead

With the US auctions today and the ECB meeting tomorrow, price in both the DXY and EUR/USD can move in a hurry.

March 10, 2021 9:21 PM

Shady US CPI data; 10 Year Auction and ECB ahead

The highly anticipated CPI data for February was released earlier today, and the core data was slightly worse than expected.  The headline CPI print for the more closely watched YoY rate was in line at 1.7% vs 1.4% in January.  However, the Fed is more concerned about the core Inflation Rate, which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices.  The core inflation rate YoY down ticked from 1.4% in January to 1.3% in February, vs a 1.4% expectation. Curious as to how the core rate could be lower with higher energy prices and higher food prices?  The BLS said that “data collection in February was affected by temporary closing of limited operation of certain types of establishments”.  In other words, the data is kind of spotty and shouldn’t be relied on.

Today,  the US Treasury will auction off $58 billion of 10-year notes.  Results will be made available shortly after 1:00pm ET.  Yesterday’s 3-year note auction was strong.  However, the longer-term duration auctions will be more closely monitored.  (Tomorrow is a 30-year auction.).  Recall on February 25th the 7-year auction that was extremely weak.  This sent yields higher, primarily in the belly of the curve.  10-year yields shot up to 1.6%, and worried stock investors.  Yields, bid-to cover ratio, and the number of indirect buyers should be monitored to determine whether the auction was successful.  After the weak 7-year auction, bonds and stocks continued lower while yields and the US Dollar moved higher.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

After the weaker Core CPI data, which implies the Fed will keep its unprecedented QE for longer (as Fed members have been saying), the US Dollar Index (DXY) sold off and stocks went bid.  This can be seen in the price action of EUR/USD, which is highly inversely correlated with the US Dollar Index.  (EUR/USD was also our Currency Pair of the Week). The current correlation coefficient is -0.87 on a 240-minute timeframe.  For reference, a reading of -1.00 means that the 2 assets are perfectly negatively correlated.  After completing an AB=CD price pattern, EUR/USD moved higher and is approaching horizontal resistance near 1.1950, which dates to the lows of February 5th.  Above there is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the February 25th highs to the March 8th lows near 1.1990, which also confluences with horizontal resistance.  Support is at the March 8th lows near 1.1835.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Remember that the ECB meeting is tomorrow.  See our ECB Preview here.  With the US auctions today and the ECB meeting tomorrow, price in both the DXY and EUR/USD can move in a hurry.  

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

  


Related tags: EUR Forex Bonds CPI

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.