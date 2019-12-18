Setting the scene for 2020 NZD

After reaching our upside target of .6600c, I am looking at levels to rebuy the NZDUSD...

December 18, 2019 7:37 PM

With just a few trading sessions left until the Christmas holiday period, markets and volumes are winding down. The impact of reduced liquidity, evident in the slippery price action in GBPUSD early Tuesday morning, providing a reminder of the “flash crash” in AUDUSD and other AUD cross rates in January of this year.

Due to liquidity risks, I prefer to use the lead into Christmas to focus on potential trades for 2020. Earlier this week we outlined our bearish medium-term view of the U.S. dollar index, the DXY. Another on the radar is a firm favourite of ours in recent months the NZDUSD.

The NZDUSD has been on a one-way ticket north since mid-November when the RBNZ surprised the market and confirmed our own out of consensus view by keeping interest rates on hold at 0.75%. The economic data since then has vindicated the RBNZ’s decision, reinforced by the release of stronger than expected Westpac consumer confidence and ANZ business confidence numbers this week.

Also supporting the NZDUSD, confirmation in last week’s Half Yearly Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU) of NZ $12 billion dollars of fiscal stimulus alluded to here as well as a decision by the RBNZ to allow banks longer to raise capital buffers.

The good run of data looks set to continue today (Thursday morning at 8.45 am Sydney time) with the release of NZ Q3 GDP data. The market is looking for Q3 GDP to increase by 0.6%, twice the number projected by the RBNZ in their November Monetary Policy Statement. This is likely to see the banks who have not already done so remove forecasts for the RBNZ to cut interest rates again in February, or at any point over the first half of 2020.

After reaching our upside target of .6600c (trendline resistance) and because of the supportive fundamentals outlined above, I am looking at levels to rebuy the NZDUSD. Presuming the current pullback continues and displays corrective qualities, the .6530/20 support (last week’s lows and the 200-day moving average) offers a potential buy zone in anticipation of a rally towards .6680/00 in 2020.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 18th of December 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.