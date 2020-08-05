Services PMI in sight

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 5, 2020 11:41 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Services PMI in sight

Today is Services PMI Day as final reading of July Markit Services PMI will be published for the Eurozone (55.1 expected), for Germany (56.7 expected), for France (57.8 expected), for the U.K. (56.6 expected) and for the U.S. (49.6 expected). June Retails Sales will also be due for Europe, expected at 5.9%% on month.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD remains on the upside and is supported by its rising 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1490. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.2000 and a second one would be set at 1.2130 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Today 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Today 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Today 11:00 AM
Stochastic oscillator: what is it and how do you use it?
Today 10:30 AM
AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
Today 01:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:00 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 14, 2023 10:34 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        GBP/USD outlook: UK Wages, CPI makes Cable Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 14, 2023 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.