September surprises continue

In 2008, it was the collapse of Lehman Brothers that caught markets off guard in the month of September as it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The collapse of Lehman’s remains the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history and the catalyst for the rapid escalation in the global financial crisis.

Ten years on things look very different. The S&P 500 which closed September 2008 near 1100, is on track to finish September 2018 trading above 2900, as the surprises this September have mostly been positive. For example, in the U.S., the ISM manufacturing number which is considered a leading indicator, recently reached 61.3, its highest level since 2004. Locally, both the Australian and New Zealand economies, according to their recently released second quarter GDP data, are growing at their fastest rates in recent years.

Even some of the “bad news” has turned out better than expected. An example of this is the level at which the Trump administration announced tariffs on U.S. $200 bn worth of Chinese goods being set at 10% rather than at 25% which the market had feared. Reports also that China plans to lower tariffs on imports of most of its trading partners as early as next month.

Overnight hawkish comments from ECB President Draghi on the outlook for Eurozone inflation have continued the run of September surprises. While some analysts believe that Draghi’s comments on inflation are overly optimistic, the market has taken the comments on face value. Interest rates across the curve have moved higher and in the FX space, EURCHF has performed well. This is a pair we have been watching carefully after outlining our bias for long EURCHF trades in this article two weeks ago. https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/eurchf-and-italy/.

One thing to keep in mind for those that took the long EURCHF trade idea, on September 27, Italy releases its Economic and Financial Document. A precursor to the 2019 budget, it will provide an indication of the planned fiscal deficit of the new government. The ability for EURCHF to continue to rally further from here, now depends very much on the content of this document. From a trade management perspective, it would be advisable to raise the sell stops on long EURCHF positions to just under 1.1220 and consider locking in some or all profit. I personally have done just that and will revisit the long EURCHF trade idea again in a few days.

I am not a huge fan of taking positions into FOMC announcements, however for those that would like to trade for continued EUR currency outperformance, EURAUD is a pair to consider.

EURAUD as can be viewed on the daily chart below, moved higher from the August 1.5580 low to the high of 1.6354 in a very impulsive manner which counts as a Wave iii using Elliott Wave analysis. The pullback from the 1.6354 appears to be a corrective Wave iv which now appears close to completion. EURAUD longs could be considered on a dip back to 1.6180 with a sell stop placed below 1.6035. The target for the trade is a move towards 1.6500.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 8th of August 2018.

