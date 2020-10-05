September Services PMIs in Europe

Today, Research firm Markit will publish final readings of Septemberfor the eurozone (47.6 expected), Germany (49.1 expected), France (47.5 expected) and the U.K. (55.1 expected). Also, the European Commission will report the eurozone's August retail sales (+2.5% on month expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has broken below a rising trend line and stands below its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.1850. The nearest threshold would be set at September bottom at 1.1610 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.1500.



Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital



