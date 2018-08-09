Seeing red

There is a sea of red in the markets this morning with the FTSE, oil and the pound all trading lower

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 9, 2018 3:41 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The London index is being pulled down by oil stocks and travel operator TUI with moves slightly exaggerated as trading floors are quieter than usual because of the summer holidays. Most European indices are also trading in negative territory with the exception of the DAX, which is struggling around the flat line.

The pound is flirting with recent lows and is trading at 1.2858 against the dollar and 1.1094 against the euro.

On the red note, the US said on Wednesday it will bring in new sanctions against Russia by the end of this month because of the nerve-agent attack against a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. The move, however, will also hurt US companies which export millions of dollars’ worth of technology like turbines and calibration equipment to Russia.

Travel sector experiencing its own, not very pleasant, heat wave

Ryanair continues to be embroiled in a long running dispute with its pilots over wages and is facing industrial action on Friday, one of the busiest days in the summer travel season, now that the company’s German pilots have said they will join their peers from Ireland, Belgium and Sweden for a walkout. The Irish budget airline was due to run 2,400 flights on Friday to take passengers to their summer holiday destinations but said this morning it has cancelled 250 flights for the day.

Anglo-German travel operator TUI is also having a bad day. The company’s shares plunged nearly 9% after it said that it made a net loss in the third quarter of this financial year of €110.5 million. Although the company said that it is sticking to its guidance of double digit growth this year the market seemed highly unconvinced and bid the stock lower.

Copper rallies, helps miners

Chilean miner Antofagasta is topping the list of FTSE risers helped by the fact that copper is one of a few commodities not trading in the red this morning. Instead the red metal is up 0.87% and Antofagasta is trading 1.21% higher. Metals trader Glencore, which last week said that it increased its production of copper in the Democratic Republic of Congo by 31%, is also trading up 0.7%.


Related tags: Euro Dollar Crude Oil US UK 100 Germany Forex Oil GBP

Latest market news

View more
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
Today 11:03 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Cuts, Focus Shifts to US NFP, CPI, and FOMC
Today 05:05 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
Today 02:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Data Doesn’t Disappoint
Today 01:54 PM
Crude Oil and Gold Outlook: Pre NFP Trends
Today 01:23 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX inches higher as jobless claims increase
Today 12:46 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 3, 2024 12:52 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Plunges Toward Support at Yearly Low
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    April 2, 2024 03:02 PM
      Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 15, 2024 07:29 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 20, 2023 07:17 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.