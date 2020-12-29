Second Sydney cluster dampens ASX200 spirits into year end

With just one day left of trading in 2020 and for the first time in almost a decade, the ASX200 is set to finish the year without any sign of a Christmas Rally.

December 30, 2020 10:40 AM
Close-up of market chart

The Christmas Rally is a term used to describe the tendency for stock markets to rally over the last weeks of December into the New Year and is thought to be fuelled by fund managers seeking to boost the performance of their favourite stocks and a desire to put  money to work for the New Year.

Even during the darkest days of December 2018, following a 15% plunge in global stock markets, the ASX200 still managed a late Christmas rally as global central bankers performed a backflip away from their previously stated intention of hiking interest rates into the escalating US-China trade war.

A repeat of 2018 appears unlikely this year following news that a second cluster of Covid19 infections has emerged in Sydney, the capital of NSW, and the state responsible for 33% of all Australian GDP.

Restrictions have now been tightened ahead of New Year’s Eve and comparisons are being drawn between Sydney’s outbreak and Victoria’s second wave which led to a 112 day, Tier 4 type lockdown in the southern state.

While there remains hope that the Sydney outbreak will be brought under control, days and possibly weeks of uncertainty lie ahead.

Quite simply markets do not like unknowns and with this in mind and based on the observation that the ASX200 has been unable to cement a toe hold above the key 6700/50 resistance area during December, we are inclined to further reduce longs in the ASX200.

The preference would be to then rebuild core longs on a corrective type pullback towards interim support 6400/6300 or wait for a sustained break above 6750/70 to indicate that the up move has regained traction and that a move towards 7000 is underway.

Second Sydney cluster dampens ASX200 spirits into year end

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 30th of December 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 09:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
February 9, 2024 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
February 9, 2024 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

Research
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
By:
Matt Simpson
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 7, 2024 10:38 PM
      aus_07
      AUD/USD firms post RBA, ASX 200 eyes on China for sentiment
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 6, 2024 10:37 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        USD extends its lead on hot ISM report, RBA up next for AUD, ASX traders
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 5, 2024 10:19 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.