Schneider Electric raises full year guidance

Schneider Electric, the industrial company, reported that 3Q revenue slid 2.8% on year (+1.3% organic growth) to 6.46 billion euros

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2020 3:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Schneider Electric raises full-year guidance

Schneider Electric, the industrial company, reported that 3Q revenue slid 2.8% on year (+1.3% organic growth) to 6.46 billion euros and 9-month revenue was down 9.1% (-6.6% organic growth) to 18.03 billion euros. 

The company has raised its full-year organic revenue growth forecast to -5% to -7% from -7% to -10% previously

The adjusted Ebita margin is expected to be between -20 and +10 basis points on an organic basis, compared with -90 to -50 basis points previously, implying an adjusted Ebita margin of around 15.1% to 15.4%, including the scope of consolidation and exchange rate effects compared with current estimates.

From a chartist point of view, the stock price remains in a bullish trend, within a short term upward-sloping channel and supported by the rising 20WMA. The weekly relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is bullish and not overbought. A key support base has formed at 100E (overlap). As long as 100E is support, readers may consider the potential for opening Long positions with 115E and 123E as targets (Fibonacci projection). Alternatively, a push below 100E would open a path to see 87E.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Today 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
Yesterday 05:39 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
Yesterday 05:29 PM
GBP/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 04:50 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.