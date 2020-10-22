Schneider Electric raises full-year guidance
Schneider Electric, the industrial company, reported that 3Q revenue slid 2.8% on year (+1.3% organic growth) to 6.46 billion euros and 9-month revenue was down 9.1% (-6.6% organic growth) to 18.03 billion euros.
The company has raised its full-year organic revenue growth forecast to -5% to -7% from -7% to -10% previously.
The adjusted Ebita margin is expected to be between -20 and +10 basis points on an organic basis, compared with -90 to -50 basis points previously, implying an adjusted Ebita margin of around 15.1% to 15.4%, including the scope of consolidation and exchange rate effects compared with current estimates.
From a chartist point of view, the stock price remains in a bullish trend, within a short term upward-sloping channel and supported by the rising 20WMA. The weekly relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is bullish and not overbought. A key support base has formed at 100E (overlap). As long as 100E is support, readers may consider the potential for opening Long positions with 115E and 123E as targets (Fibonacci projection). Alternatively, a push below 100E would open a path to see 87E.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Yesterday 05:39 PM
Yesterday 05:29 PM
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
December 9, 2024 06:29 AM