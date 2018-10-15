Saudi tensions and Brexit mark the day

European shares had a positive start to the week and the DAX, which grappled with some technical problems at the start of the day, saw an uptick of nearly 0.70%. In contrast, the US markets were more undecided, running into some resistance as domestic retail sales data showed barely any increase in September. Retail sales grew by 0.1% and had it not been for strong car sales would have declined on the month.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 15, 2018 11:26 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European shares had a positive start to the week and the DAX, which grappled with some technical problems at the start of the day, saw an uptick of nearly 0.70%. In contrast, the US markets were more undecided, running into some resistance as domestic retail sales data showed barely any increase in September. Retail sales grew by 0.1% and had it not been for strong car sales would have declined on the month.

Stepping back from the brink

The US has opened up a new political battlefront over the weekend but with a $110 billion arms deal and the price of oil at stake seems to be backtracking as quickly as it walked into it. The US suspects Saudi Arabia of killing Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago, a claim the Saudi king has since denied. Over the weekend President Trump threatened the country with severe punishment triggering a counter-threat from the world’s second largest oil producer and through a political commentator the Kingdom made a veiled threat to allow oil prices to double or quadruple.

The US recently secured a $110 billion weapons deal with the country and is keen not to lose it not only for the hefty income and large number of jobs this will mean but also because Saudi could choose either Russia or China as an alternative partner. The deal involves major US blue chips including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Exxon, and Honeywell all of which are trading slightly higher after President Trump toned down his threats. He is now sending the US Secretary of State to discuss Khashoggi’s disappearance with the Saudi King who claims no knowledge of the incident.

Ironically, it was UK defence giant BAE Systems that bore the brunt of the dispute, trading down 3.46% on the day, as a conflict with the oil producing country could threaten its £10 billion deal for 48 Typhoon jets. The oil market was surprisingly placid about rising political tensions with Brent crude trading up 0.35% and WTI up 0.39%. Instead some investment went into gold and gold shares, notably Rangold and Anglo American.

Brexit spells more bad news for UK business

The cost to the UK over Brexit keeps ratcheting up even before the talks have come to a standstill. Pharma giant AstraZeneca now plans to stop investments in Britain until there is clarity over Brexit and the company is stockpiling medications in the UK and Europe to avoid potential supply disruptions in case of a no-deal outcome. The teen and tween fashion chain Claire’s which owns over 350 stores in the UK plans to close its underperforming stores in the UK after its US parent company emerged from Chapter 11 protection. The US company now managed by investment funds Elliot Management and Monarch has emerged from bankruptcy protection and restructured its $2 billlion in debts.

Related tags: Germany 40 Brent Brexit Retail Sales OPEC

Latest market news

View more
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
Today 02:01 AM
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
Yesterday 10:33 PM
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
Yesterday 10:27 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
Yesterday 08:15 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
Yesterday 07:23 PM
USD Tests a Big Spot, Gold Rally Continues, EUR/USD 1.0500
Yesterday 07:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.