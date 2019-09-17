According to a Reuters report, “SAUDI OIL OUTPUT WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS QUICKER THAN INITIALLY THOUGHT - TWO SOURCES BRIEFED ON SAUDI OIL OPERATIONS.”

WTI has dropped sharply on the headlines, retreating noticeably form that noted $63 resistance level we highlighted HERE yesterday.

In this video, I have added a few technical thoughts on the direction of WTI oil prices: